Give back this holiday season; support Flair Cleaners’ 16th Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive

‘Tis the season to clean out your closet for charity.

Join Flair Cleaners and donate gently new or used items to the “Flair Cares” 16th Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive. Now through Monday, December 31, bring your donations to Flair Cleaners located at 337 North Pass Ave. in Burbank (in the Lakeside Center near Vons) and leave them in the donation bins.

“For 16 years we’ve rallied the community to collect vital clothing and shoes for those who are in need,” said Gary Futterman, owner of Flair Cleaners. “And, every year we are amazed at the generosity of our customers and community members.”

Flair Cleaners will clean garments before donating, if needed. Tax receipts are available. Be sure to check for valuables and empty pockets before dropping off your donations. For ideas and advice on cleaning your closet for charity, check the Flair Cleaners blog online.

Visit the Flair Cleaners Facebook page to see a list of items that are needed most.