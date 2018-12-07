Glendale adopts two-month rent freeze, requests right to lease ordinance

On November 27, the Glendale City Council adopted an ordinance imposing a two-month rent freeze commencing on Thursday, December 27, 2018 and expiring on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 (“Rent Freeze Period”).

Generally, for tenancies commencing on or prior to September 18, 2018, the ordinance will require landlords in multifamily units to limit the rents they charge during the Rent Freeze Period to no more than the rent they were charging for a unit on September 18, 2018 plus five percent. For tenancies commencing after September 18, 2018, rents may not exceed the rent at initial tenancy plus five percent during the Rent Freeze Period.