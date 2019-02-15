Glendale appoints Lanzas new Fire Chief

The Glendale City Council confirmed the appointment of Silvio Lanzas to Fire Chief of the Glendale Fire Department last week.

Lanzas has been serving the Glendale community since December 2017 when he joined the department as its Deputy Fire Chief.

He began his career in the fire service at the age of 14 as a fire explorer at the Grand Terrace Fire Station in San Bernardino. At 18, Lanzas joined the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, better known as CAL FIRE, where he spent the next 22 years of his career.

“Silvio arrived in the City of Glendale with a wealth of fire service experience,” said City Manager Yasmin Beers. “From the moment he arrived his innate leadership skills were evident.”

Lanzas stated, “I am humbled and honored to be chosen to lead the Glendale Fire Department.”