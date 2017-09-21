Glendale International Film Festival showcases local filmmakers

By Laura Voeth

The Fourth Annual Glendale International Film Festival is right around the corner. This spectacular event, dedicated to “All Creatures Big and Small in the Animal Kingdom” opens with a “Bang!” at the historic Alex Theatre on October 13th, where the restored version of “The Godfather” will be shown at 8:00pm. Preceding the film will be a gala red carpet reception, with an after party at 11:00pm. Tickets are on sale now at AlexTheatre.org.

This year’s festival will last nine days, and take place at several locations. From October 14th through the 19th, the Pacific Theatres at the Americana will be showing films from around the world. On October 19th, they will screen “La Dolce Vita.”

The United Artists 8 in La Cañada will be the site of a question and answer forum with local filmmakers from October 20th through the 22nd.

Glendale International Film Festival is a non-profit organization that strives to give new screenwriters and filmmakers an opportunity to showcase their work. Velvet Rhodes, the festival’s director, says their goal is to assist filmmakers and screenwriters in their endeavors, and to encourage them to tell a good story without the use of unnecessary expletives. She is also excited to note the advances women have made in the film industry.

Throughout the event, there will be exciting panel discussions, screenplay readings and contests, where professional actors will cold read from selected scripts.

The festival will conclude on October 22nd, with an awards show at Gaucho’s Village Brazilian Steakhouse from 7 to 10pm. Prizes will be presented in many categories.

Glendale International Film Festival’s mission is to create film classes for area schools. A portion of the proceeds are contributed to Glendale, La Cañada, and La Crescenta public schools, and to Glendale Community College to finance screenwriting and filmmaking programs.

For more information, visit GlendaleInternationalFilmFestival.com or call 818-247-4509.