Going for gold

Last month, the City Council unanimously approved L.A.’s bid for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Dozens of Olympic athletes were present during the vote to celebrate their hometown’s athletic prowess and legacy as an Olympic city. Seeing those elite, world-class athletes made me think back about what sports and the Olympics meant to me growing up.

When I was on the Cleveland High School swim team, I remember day after day of exhausting laps in the pool. As we trained hard, one of the things that got me to push through those last few meters was the sound of that unforgettable anthem of the Olympic Games playing in my head.

I was no Olympic athlete, but for the many athletes who train year-round for the opportunity to represent their hometowns, cities and countries, the dream of standing on the medal podium representing their country as “Bugler’s Dream” resonates throughout the stadium is what drives them to push themselves further than they’ve ever gone before.

Los Angeles is a city with a strong Olympic tradition. It is the only city in the world that has hosted two successful Summer Olympic Games, both of which resulted in substantial gains for Angelenos. As we vie for the title of host city for the 2024 Summer Olympics, I am proud to say that Los Angeles is not only putting forward the strongest bid for the International Olympic Committee’s consideration, but also one that protects city taxpayers.

I’ve worked meticulously as a member of the Ad Hoc Committee on the 2024 Summer Olympics to ensure that Los Angeles does not put itself on the hook for unsupportable costs that don’t benefit residents. As a watchdog for our financial interests, I went through the host city contract with a fine-tooth comb and participated in numerous public hearings on the matter. I can say with confidence that we have taken the necessary precautions to put forward a very appealing, yet sustainable bid for the 2024 Olympic Games.

But we haven’t reached the finish line yet. Los Angeles is competing against Paris and Budapest to host. The International Olympic Committee is slated to consider the bids and announce a decision in September of this year.

I believe our chances are very good, and once L.A. is chosen as the site for the 2024 Summer Games, we’ll start preparing for a grand event that will benefit our economy, our taxpayers and our future.

Los Angeles is one of the most vibrant and diverse cities in the world. It’s very exciting that we have the opportunity to lift the Olympic Games to new heights and inspire a new generation of athletes once again.

I will keep you updated as our bid moves forward in the months ahead. Please contact me with any comments or ideas at paul.krekorian@lacity.org.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian, chair of the Budget and Finance Committee and the Ad Hoc Committee on Job Creation, represents Council District 2, which includes North Hollywood, Studio City, Valley Village and other communities in the East Valley.