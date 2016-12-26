Grammys return to New York in 2018

60th Anniversary show will air at 4:30pm PT

In celebration of the Grammy Awards’ 60th anniversary, The Recording Academy has announced that the 2018 broadcast will take place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28th.

“While we’re best known for Music’s Biggest Night, we serve the music community year-round, and a large part of that community is alive and thriving in New York City and on the East Coast,” said Recording Academy President/ CEO Neil Portnow.

Madison Square Garden played host to the Grammy Awards last in 2003, when the Recording Academy celebrated its 45th anniversary. The Grammy Awards have been in Los Angeles at Staples Center for the past 14 years.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and his office have worked tirelessly to have the show return to New York City. The Grammy Awards are estimated to bring $200 million in economic benefit to the city.

The telecast will be broadcast live on both coasts at a new time, 7:30pm–11pm ET/4:30pm–8 pm PT on the CBS Television Network. The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards marks the 46th consecutive year that CBS has broadcast the show, and the network has a commitment in place to host it through 2026.