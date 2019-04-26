Grand opening of historical Anita May Rosenstein Campus at the L.A. LGBT Center

Well folks, on Sunday April 7, I joined 1,000 supporters and allies for the official grand opening of the Anita May Rosenstein Campus at the L.A. LGBT Center. The $140 million project is over a decade in the making and is an historical village for the LGBTQ community, and Los Angeles itself. I brought my mother, Karen Sharpe-Kramer and friend James Kong as VIP guests and we were lucky to have a “first look” tour of the historical complex.

The L.A. LGBT Center celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year, and the Rosenstein Campus provides affordable housing for homeless youth and low income seniors. There were many VIP’s there including Wilson Cruz, Toni Basil, celebrity chef Susan Feniger, and Karina Semler, Chairperson for the L.A. Transgender Advisory Council.

The ribbon cutting was covered by international press and speakers/performers who took to the podium included the legendary Lily Tomlin, funny lady Kathy Griffin, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Congressman Adam Schiff, LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, City Councilmember David Ryu, LA LGBT Center major donor David Bailey, Alexandra Billings, Betty Who and the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles. There was an ASL interpreter on stage named Lola Shahdadi for the deaf and hard of hearing in the crowd.

The CEO of the L.A. LGBT Center, Lorri L. Jean said, “This is an intergenerational campus where youth and seniors are going to live together, help each other, learn together.” Rosenstein herself is an heir to the May Company and donated $8 million to get the Campus started. It’s the largest gift ever given to an LGBTQ organization by a living individual. And there is more construction expected for the campus in 2020, including a new health center.

Tomlin showed why she’s the best with quips such as, “How many of you feel that your parents never understood you?” She continued, “And how many of you feel it would have been more awkward if they had?” thrilling the audience with her comedy, ending the set with some choice “Ernestine” moments.

Lily will celebrate her 80th birthday on September 1st, which is also my parent’s wedding anniversary. She recently announced plans to turn her upcoming milestone into a fundraiser for the L.A. LGBT Center.

Live your dreams…..

Kat

