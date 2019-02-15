Happy Valentine’s Day from Burbank Senior Artists Colony

Residents enjoy a varied schedule of events, classes and entertainment

Residents of Burbank Senior Artists Colony enjoy a varied and evolving schedule of events, self-improvement classes, entertainment and creative expression, tailored to their wide ranging and individual interests. Join them for this busy month.

Everyone has a story. Marlene Nichols hosts her popular, monthly memoir writing workshop, every first Saturday. Tell your story.

“Slim and Trim with Jack,” continues every Thursday at 11am. The new, weekly class, “Yoga, for All with Rod,” continues every Friday at 10:30am. Check out other anti-aging exercise classes throughout February.

Does the limelight call? Join beginning and intermediate acting with Valerie Gould on Sundays at 1:30pm. You can discover “Your Inner Artist, with Polet,” Tuesday afternoons at 2:30pm. And at last, “Poetry and Prose with Oshea,” returns Wednesdays at 10am.

Spontaneity, humor, truth. Just go with it! The new improvisation acting class, presented by Acting coach Daheli Hall, meets every Thursday at 4pm.

Get romantic! Dan Olivo will provide a special Valentine’s musical performance on Wednesday, February 13. Bask in those great melodies and lyrics as Olivo sings Rat Pack covers for residents.

Sarah’s new creative writing class resumes on Valentine’s Day, Thursday, February 14, at 12:30pm.

Can’t get your tech to submit to your commands? A new, “Tech Help with Miles,” meets at 1pm, on alternate Fridays. The next class meets on Friday, February 15.

“Excursions with Jack“ celebrates this year’s awards season by touring residents over to the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising to see the Oscar-nominated costumes on the 23rd.

Weekly Scrabble meets each Tuesday at 6pm. Movies continue every Friday at 6pm.

Shopping and entertainment are Colony-adjacent.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony welcomes you to make this your home. Modern appliances, walk-in closets and off-street parking are included with all apartments.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony is located at 240 E Verdugo Ave., in Burbank. You can also visit SeniorArtistsColony.com or call (818) 955-9391.