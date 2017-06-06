Hate pretending to be art

I’m an artist. I make my living drawing and writing. The Walt Disney Company paid me for doing exactly that for nearly 30 years. This is the first time I’m actually saying out loud, “I am an artist.” I never felt the need to say those words, and I think most genuine artists feel the same way. When you do it for a living, you don’t have to go around telling people, “Well, you know, I’m an artist.” You just do your job. Can you imagine going to a doctor and he says, “I’m a doctor, you know.”

Left-wing actors and so-called comedians are having a field day attempting to destroy President Trump anyway they can. There is no limit to their extreme hatred, no boundaries that they won’t cross, no matter how repulsive it gets and no matter who it hurts. If they are criticized for it, they hide behind their “art.” They say they’re artists but they’re nothing but hate-filled cowards who use the label “artist” as an excuse for producing their disgusting killing Trump smut.

Low-life and questionable comedienne Kathy Griffin lost her CNN gig hosting its New Year’s Eve broadcast after she posted a bloody photo showing her holding a mock head of a decapitated President Trump. Funny, huh? Well, after the negative blowback she first explained, “I am an artist” (as if that gives a person complete license to be a tasteless and disgusting pig).

After that, she cried and apologized and begged for forgiveness. When that didn’t work, she immediately went into full victim mode, claiming the Trump family was harassing her, and saying that if a man had done the same thing, he wouldn’t have been picked on. Wow. In the long run I’m sure this whole incident will only help her career, sorry to say.

Meanwhile New York’s annual, free Shakespeare in the Park festival is putting on a modern rendition of Julius Caesar featuring President Trump in the title role. So anyone who wants to see Trump assassinated can get free tickets through The Public Theater. Time Warner is listed as a sponsor, as is New York City’s “Department of Cultural Affairs.” Isn’t that nice?

In the play, a man with unkempt blonde hair, a dark blue suit and red power tie is married to a woman wearing designer outfits and speaking with a Slavic-like accent.

At the end of the play, the Trump/Caesar character is brutally stabbed to death in a lengthy assassination scene. Seeing the video of that online, there is absolutely no doubt that the Caesar character is Trump. Of course, once again, the group excuses its hate by claiming “artistic license” and “free speech.”

In addition to Time Warner, sponsors of the play include New York Magazine, New York Council on the Arts, the NYC Culture Department and American Express, among others.

Time Warner is the parent company of CNN. Not coincidently, CNN host Fareed Zakaria went to see the play and loved the bloody assassination so much that he declared it a “masterpiece” and recommended it to others. “If you’re in NYC, go see Julius Caesar free in Central Park, brilliantly interpreted for Trump era. A masterpiece,” he tweeted at the end of May.

Delta Airlines and Bank of America, two former sponsors of the play, have both pulled their support. “We do not condone this interpretation of Julius Caesar at this summer’s Free Shakespeare in the Park,” tweeted Delta. “We have notified them of our decision to end our sponsorship as the official airline of The Public Theater.”

Bank of America followed suit, tweeting a statement saying: “The Public Theater chose to present Julius Caesar in a way that was intended to provoke and offend” – adding that, if it had known of the play’s content beforehand, it would never have sponsored it. Three cheers for Delta and B of A. Too bad American Express and Time Warner continue to sponsor the event.

But the beat will go on for the “artistic community” of hateful leftists. There’s no innuendo, no subtlety here. They want Trump dead and they will go on “artistically” portraying it. A couple of questions to think over…how many sponsors do you suppose the Public Theater of New York would have had if they had portrayed Barack Obama being assassinated? How long would a comedian have lasted in the business if she had posted a decapitated, blood-drenched head of Obama?

I seem to remember some years ago that a rodeo clown was quickly fired after the media exposed him for wearing an Obama mask. But that wasn’t art, right?

Greg Crosby is a writer and cartoonist and former executive at the Walt Disney Company.