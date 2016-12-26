HBO’s delicious ‘Big Little Lies’ features Oscar-worthy talent 

A sisterhood of Academy Award winning and/or nominated actresses came together for the deliciously intriguing seven-part series “Big Little Lies” which just premiered on HBO. It stars Oscar winners Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, along with Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, and Laura Dern and an impressive ensemble that gives the sophisticated murder mystery melodrama added fascination.

Based on the bestseller by Liane Moriarty, it became a passionate project for Witherspoon and Kidman who are the executive producers too. They loved the idea that the story explored family, friendships, and facades with truth and a touch of humor.

Emmy-winning writer David E. Kelley and director Jean Marc Vallée, masterfully give viewers an entrée into a community of complicated, challenging, and even some normal loving families, in Monterey, California. The result is great storytelling with a powerhouse cast.

At the HBO panel for the Television Critics Association’s winter 2017 press tour, the actresses’ support of their sisterhood was evident as they talked about the production and memorable characters.

Witherspoon, who won her Best Actress Oscar for Walk the Line (2005) and was nominated for Wild (2014), said, “What was great about reading Liane Moriarity’s novel for the first time is I saw myself in different stages of motherhood all through my life. I was a mom when I was 22, like Jane (her character). Then I was a mom who was 40. I’ve been divorced, I’ve been remarried. It’s so relatable. It has every spectrum, every color of women’s lives. It’s a unique opportunity to have so many incredible parts for women in one piece of material.”

Kidman revealed that she also related to the women in the book, some who are the over attentive, so-called “helicopter mothers.” She said, “There’s just such an array of emotions in this piece, and we were excited to show the lives of these women in a very authentic way, yet entertaining.”

Kidman is nominated for an Oscar this year for Best Supporting Actress in Lion. She won her Best Actress Oscar for The Hours (2002) and earned two other nominations for Moulin Rouge and Rabbit Hole.

This reporter wanted to know what fueled Witherspoon and Kidman’s passion to produce projects that bring remarkable women together. Reese, who has her Pacific Standard production company with another dynamic lady, Bruna Papandrea, said, “I’m passionate because things have to change. We have to start seeing women as they really are on film. We need to see real women’s experience, whether it involves domestic violence, sexual assault, motherhood, romance or infidelity or divorce, because we as human beings need to learn from art. And what can you do if you never see it reflected? I feel the constant of women of incredible talent playing wives and girlfriends with thankless parts. So I just had enough, and it’s a unique privilege to be able to come to other women with a piece of material that I feel deeply proud of. I think it’s these are the kinds of things that shift consciousness. That’s where my passion lies.”

Kidman told of her passion for producing. “I love the way we connect through stories. I have seen films, read books, seen pieces of art that when I had been in very, very bad places have lifted me. As a child, I would get lost in books; they were my fantasy and that’s where I could go. So, I’m interested in storytelling. I love being an artist and connecting through art. And this piece was the stories of women that I know. Five great roles for women, all complicated,” she said.

Other characters in the show include Laura Dern as Renata. Dern got a Best Actress nod for Rambling Rose (1991) and Supporting for Wild. Shailene Woodley plays Jane, and was in the acclaimed film The Descendants with George Clooney, and got a Golden Globe nomination. She also stars in The Divergent film series. Zoë Kravitz plays Bonnie and also has The Divergent Series to her credits along with Oscar nominated Mad Max: Fury Road.

And it has to be noted that Big Little Lies was directed by Jean-Marc Vallée whose projects with Oscar attention include Wild and Dallas Buyers Club.

