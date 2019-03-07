HGTV calling all ‘Brady Bunch’ fans

HGTV is seeking assistance from fans of The Brady Bunch. The cable TV network is shooting a special four-episode series to air later this year in which all of the Brady cast members will work with eight HGTV hosts to recreate the original Brady Bunch studio set inside the famous Studio City house on Dilling St.

The producers are looking for fans to submit short selfie videos that could be featured in the show or online. Fans can tape themselves singing the theme song, talking about favorite moments, episodes, characters or life lessons from the show or showing off Brady memorabilia. Write to bradyfanvideos@gmail.com for guidelines on how to submit.