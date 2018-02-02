‘Hidden’ a dark comedy about Dr. Heather Herington’s #MeToo story

Tale of surviving sexual assault at Whitefire Theatre Solofest in Sherman Oaks Wed., Feb. 7

By Gail Moss

Heather Louisa Herington is a naturopathic medical doctor. She’s also an actor, writer, singer and voiceover artist who is currently starring in Hidden, her one-woman show about sexual assault.

With music and songs by her husband Avi Gross who accompanies her on piano, Hidden is directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson, whose Saturday class at the Whitefire Theatre inspired Herington to tell this particular #MeToo story.

During the 30-minute show, Herington plays eight different characters and sings four songs. While working on a book on PTSD (she has treated sexual abuse survivors for over 30 years), her collaboration with Johnson led her to recognize this is the time for a show about her own sexual abuse—especially now with the #MeToo movement changing the culture.

Herington’s abuse happened when she was young, and she believes it affected choices she made in her life. “You can’t keep all this inside without parts of your life changing direction. To find a way to lighten the load and take away the feeling of powerlessness, at some point in the recovery process, is essential,” she says. “The theme of the show is the importance of getting the experience out, revising it creatively.” She always wanted to be a performer. Now she says she is “allowing myself to go for what I’ve always wanted,” and jumping in at the deep end with this solo show.

“Hidden” is on stage at Whitefire Theatre Solofest on Wednesday, February 7 at 8pm, following Steve Brock’s show. Whitefire Theatre is located at 13500 Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks. Visit WhitefireTheatre.com

