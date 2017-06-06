High Holiday Services at Toluca Hills Apartments North Clubhouse open to entire community

In anticipation of the upcoming Jewish New Year, Chabad of Toluca Lake announces that its High Holiday Services will take place this month at the beautiful North Clubhouse in the Oakwood Toluca Hills Apartments by Avalon on Barham Blvd.

“If you are looking for a place that is warm, welcoming, easy to follow and filled with meaningful, mindful meditations and inspiring messages, this is the place for you,” says Chabad’s Co-Director, Mrs. Michal Carlebach.

“Sure, we’d love to have your support but membership dues and tickets to attend are never required to attend any of our programs or services – ever,” says Chabad’s Director, Rabbi Moishe Carlebach, assuring that, “All are welcome, free of charge, regardless of background or affiliation.”

The English-Hebrew prayer book, coupled with a helpful, insightful running commentary companion book, will make everyone an active participant. The kids will enjoy a special interactive children’s program during the services.

To welcome the Jewish New Year, Chabad will also be hosting a pre-Rosh Hashanah New Year’s Happy hour at the Clubhouse on Wednesday, September 20, 5:30pm, prior to services. There will also be a Rosh Hashanah gourmet dinner for guests who will enjoy a four course Holiday dinner complete with the traditional holiday dishes following services at 7:45pm on September 20. Dinner by reservation only.

Services will be held on Rosh Hashanah – Wednesday, September 20 – Friday, September 22, as well as Yom Kippur – the Day of Atonement – Friday, September 29 – Saturday, September 30.

For reservations and more information for High Holiday Services call (818) 308-4118 or visit ChabadofTolucaLake.com or email chabadtl@gmail.com.