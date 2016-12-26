History of the New Year’s resolution

Sourced from Wikipedia

A New Year’s resolution is a tradition, most common in the Western Hemisphere but also found in the Eastern Hemisphere, in which a person resolves to change an undesired trait or behavior.

Babylonians made promises to their gods at the start of each year that they would return borrowed objects and pay their debts. The Romans began each year by making promises to the god Janus, for whom the month of January is named.

In the Medieval era, the knights took the “peacock vow” at the end of the Christmas season each year to re-affirm their commitment to chivalry. At watchnight services, many Christians prepare for the year ahead by praying and making these resolutions.

This tradition has many other religious parallels. During Judaism’s New Year, Rosh Hashanah, through the High Holidays and culminating in Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement), one is to reflect upon one’s wrongdoings over the year and both seek and offer forgiveness. People can act similarly during the Christian liturgical season of Lent, although the motive behind this holiday is more of sacrifice than of responsibility. In fact, the practice of New Year’s resolutions came, in part, from the Lenten sacrifices. The concept, regardless of creed, is to reflect upon self-improvement annually.

At the end of the Great Depression, about a quarter of American adults formed New Year’s resolutions. At the start of the 21st century, about 40 percent did. In fact, according to the American Medical Association, approximately 40 to 50 percent of Americans participate in the New Year’s resolution tradition from the 1995 Epcot and 1985 Gallop Polls. It should also be noted that the 46 percent of those who made common resolutions (e.g. weight loss, exercise programs, quitting smoking) were over 10 times as likely to succeed, compared to only four percent who chose not to make resolutions.

The most common reason for participants failing their New Years’ Resolutions was setting themselves unrealistic goals (35 percent), while 33 percent didn’t keep track of their progress and a further 23 percent forgot about it. About one in 10 respondents claimed they made too many resolutions.