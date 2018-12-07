Ho-ho-boy there’re heaps of holiday happenings at One Colorado in Pasadena in December!

By the staff of One Colorado

We’ve decked our alleys here at One Colorado in Old Pasadena (on Colorado Blvd. between S. De Lacey St. and Fair Oaks Ave.), donned our holiday best and are celebrating the season with warm-fuzzies and myriad events to give glee to the grouchiest Grinch and surliest Scrooge.

We invite you to get all crafty and gifty at our DIY Holiday Bath Salts & Sugar Scrub Workshop with the adorable Andrea Ament of Salty Canary. Treat yourself, as we like to say around here. Or if you’re feeling the Holiday spirit, DIY for those on your gift list. Or maybe a little bit of both.

And what would the season be without a beloved Bob Baker Marionette Holiday Show? (Answer: A bummer.) Many forms of music will also abound in the courtyard and yon. We’ll have the talent of the all-women Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas and a string quartet, brass trio or other ensemble will present holiday-inspired performances for Random Acts of Music with the Pasadena Symphony and Pops. We’ll also have choral performances from Barnhart School and the Pasadena Girls’ Choir. And if a capella is your jam, Monday@JoJo’s is here or you.

Of course, Santa will be here posing for pics, all dashing and photo-ready. He’s even sitting for our annual Pet Night when our furry pals get a shot at his lap. And you can drop Santa a line in his mailbox; each letter gets a response (through Sunday, December 16) so make sure to include your address!

Visit OneColorado.com for event dates and details and we’ll see you soon!