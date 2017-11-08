Holiday events schedule in full swing at Burbank Senior Artists Colony

Burbank Senior Artists Colony promotes a changing schedule of entertainment, personal expression and special events exclusively for tenants.

The Theater NEO Ensemble recently presented their ensemble piece “Gorgeous” followed by a reception.

It is not too late to join the Card Making and Memory Page class. Finish those custom Christmas and Hanukkah cards!

This month, residents can join Jack Witt’s excursion to the Last Bookstore, California’s largest new and used book and record store. Then walk over to Indian Alley, featuring street murals and sculptures commemorating the American-Indian Community.

Want to outsmart your Smart Phone? You are not alone. Tech Help Desk returns this month. Cal State student volunteers assist residents with tricks to decipher their cell phones, computers, iPads and more.

Painting and sketching classes continue on Tuesday afternoons. These classes are popular as resident artists prepare for the upcoming exhibition (after the holidays) that will show everyone’s best work from the previous year.

Join the chair volleyball fitness Saturdays at 10am for a great core work out.

The Friday night movie nights, acting workshops, art classes and the resident writing groups all compete for your free time here.

You can sun bathe and relax in the beautiful pool. Sharpen your pool playing skills in the billiard room. Challenge your friends to Scrabble and join the drum circle. Sundays at 5pm enjoy participating in KPFK’s “Experience Talk Radio.”

Burbank Senior Artists Colony is mere blocks from restaurants, shopping and entertainment in Burbank. Their on-site salon will provide you with a fresh look.

Make Burbank Senior Artists Colony your home. The main attractions here are bright, spacious apartments. Each apartment is furnished with modern appliances and walk-in closets. Covered, off-street parking is available to each tenant.

Burbank Senior Artist Colony is located at 240 E. Verdugo Avenue, Burbank, CA 91502. You can also visit their website at SeniorArtistsColony.com or call them at 818-955-9391 or 888-834-1130.

