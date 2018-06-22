Hollywood Piano’s 90th Anniversary Weekend June 22-24 Mayor Garcetti and music legend Stevie Wonder will be honored with ‘Piano Hero’ awards

Hollywood Piano’s invitation-only reception on Thursday, June 21 will feature many well known invitees from the worlds of music, television and politics. “At Hollywood Piano we’re not resting on our laurels. We plan to head into the next 90 years as the industry leader we’ve been for the last 90 years by continuing to expand, innovate and change with the times,“ said Glenn Treibitz, President/CEO of Hollywood Piano.

The evening will also feature the presentation of the first two “Piano Hero” awards. Each year this award will be presented to two individuals — one award to a public figure who is not an entertainer and one to a public figure who is an entertainer. The awards will honor those who through their example have promoted the benefits of music and inspired others through the piano.

This year the awards will be presented to Eric Garcetti, mayor of Los Angeles, and the legendary Stevie Wonder, singer, songwriter and producer.

Starting Friday, June 22 and continuing through Sunday, June 24 at Hollywood Piano’s Burbank location, there will be a celebration sale for the general public with free refreshments, gifts, special buys and two screenings of the film Hollywood Loves the Piano. Every piano will be on sale to celebrate.

Hollywood Piano has a rich history that dates back to 1928 at the beginning of sound in the motion picture industry. The company has provided some of the most important pianos in film and TV history from Casablanca to All in the Family to La La Land.

Hollywood Piano has been honored over the years for many philanthropic endeavors. The company supports hundreds of local charities and continually gives back to the community having sponsored music and education in schools, colleges and performing arts organizations. Hollywood Piano also sponsors, and is the official supplier of pianos, to the Burbank Philharmonic, Pasadena Symphony, Pasadena Pops, California Philharmonic, Skirball Center and dozens of other not for profit entities in the greater Los Angeles area.

To learn more visit HollywoodPiano.com. Hollywood Piano is located at 323 S Front St. in Burbank with a second location at 2084 E Foothill Blvd. in Pasadena. Call (818) 954-8500 for more information.