Hollywood’s elite bring glamour back to Hollywood Palladium on Oscar Night

By Kassandra Carroll,

special to The Tolucan Times

Roger Neal with actor and Icon Award-winner Ernie Hudson. photo by William Kidston

Actor Obba Babatunde, actress Kiki Shepard, singer/actress Kassandra Carroll and Donnyale Ambrosine, publisher of Cultures magazine. Photo by William Kidston

The wonderful actress Terry Moore with escort. She just celebrated her 90th birthday. Happy Birthday beautiful Terry.

From the Oscar-winning movie “Green Book,” actor Craig DiFrancia. Photo by Dan Kennedy

“Divas Unite” (L to R) actress/author Brenda Dickson, actress Donna Spangler, Kassandra Carroll, Margie Rey and actress Brittany Taylor. Photo by Dan Kennedy

2019 Roger Neal Icon Award honorees Oscar-nominee Lainie Kazan for Motion Pictures, award-winning actress for Television Loretta Swit (M*A*S*H), actress Michael Learned, Television, for “The Waltons.” Photo by William Kidston

Lynn Briggs Neal (left) presents actress Kira Reed Lorsch with the “Women in Philanthropy” award. Photo by William Kidston

Mary Wilson of The Supremes with designer Keith Holman. photo by William Kidston

The 4th annual Roger Neal Oscar Viewing Dinner-Icon Awards and After Party, one of Hollywood’s premier Oscar night celebrations, was held at its new location, the historic Hollywood Palladium on February 24. Previously the celebration took place at the Hollywood Museum, but had outgrown that venue. Roger Neal and his wife Lynn Briggs Neal, hosted the evening.

The Palladium was the perfect venue for the event because of its status as the premier Hollywood night club during Hollywood’s Golden Era and its beautiful recent remodeling and capacity to hold a large crowd.

The celebration featured catering by Souley Vegan, live on-stage R&B pop sensation Roger Neal Jr., the live band of Richard Halpern’s Hollywood Cavalcade and a special appearance by Howard Hewitt of Shalamar at the After Party.

The gala event brought together many of today’s glamorous stars as well as many from earlier years. Attendees included Mary Wilson of The Supremes, attorney Gloria Allred and actress Dawn Wells of TV’s Gilligan Island. Recipients of Icon Awards included singer Lainie Kazan, actress Michael Learned and Loretta Swit.

Additionally a number of Oscar award winners and nominees joined the After Party.

Kassandra Carroll is a singer and actress who lives in Toluca Lake.