In focus Meet Tolucan Times photographer Steve Sherman

Over 20 years behind the lens of corporate events, weddings, bar/bat mitzvahs, family photos and more

By Clint Lohr

With every issue, Tolucan Times readers pour over all the photos—online or in print—of area business owners, celebrities and others involved with local events. For three years now, photographer Steve Sherman has been the man behind the camera on many of the photos readers see each week.

An L.A. native who grew up on the Westside, Sherman is owner of Steve Sherman & Associates Photography, hired to work corporate events, weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, and to take family photos and more. Sherman has extensive experience and uses green screen photo shoots with interactive backgrounds for his subjects, showing them as they would appear on the front of various magazine covers.

Sherman details how he has been interested in photography since high school and shot his first wedding at age 23. “My background was teaching physical education at various L.A. area schools,” he says. In keeping with that, he has photographed pro games for the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL for many years. Sherman has also done freelance work for the Los Angeles Times as well as location shots for various film and TV studios. He also photographs celebrity weddings and is a well-known event and portrait photographer.

He says, “I want to make sure people are picture-perfect in their portraits, with great smiles and natural-looking expressions. People come to me for my experience and past work.” Sherman has been a full-time photographer for more than 20 years. As he says on his website, clients appreciate his creativity, attention to detail and reliability.

To see Sherman’s extensive portfolio visit SteveShermanPhoto.com. To set up appointments, email him at steve@steveshermanphoto.com or call his Northridge studio at (818) 881-9100.