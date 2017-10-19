In search of a holiday shopping miracle? Contemporary Crafts Market offers one-of-a-kind items

Hand-crafted, American-made treasures are home for the holidays Fri., Oct., 27-Sun., Oct. 29 in Pasadena

This October 27-29 say goodbye to mass-produced products, malls and the same predictable gifts you saw last year. Instead, enter an oasis of handcrafted, one-of-a-kind, American-made works of functional, decorative and wearable art at The Contemporary Crafts Market in Pasadena.

Even better, meet hundreds of artisans, today’s modern day masters, who create everything from fine furnishings to blown glass, jewelry, hand-loomed textiles, ceramics, wood, metalwork and more. Open to the public, the magic happens under one creative roof – The Pasadena Convention Center, Exhibit Hall.

Find the perfect gift designed with beauty built to last a lifetime. Look closer. The artisan’s story, skills and passion are woven into everything you see.

Award-winning wood artisan Michael Olshefski of Primal Modern turns salvaged trees and reclaimed wood into luxury furnishings and sculptures. Inspired by nature, he brings the outside in. “Every tree has its own unique experience. Our earth-born works of art are time capsules of these life stories,” says Olshefski.

Many artisans have their work on permanent exhibit at LACMA, The Smithsonian and other important museums and galleries. You can see it all here, in person. If the ultimate luxury is hand-made, this show offers prices and products for everyone.

Acclaimed American artisans are crafting the new classics. Weaver Nancy Kennedy creates modern area rugs on a traditional loom. Lois Sattler turns porcelain into perfection. Sean Forest Roberts exhibits and sells his popular line of ceramic tableware. Elaine Hyde’s hand-blown glass is a treasured favorite.

Jewelers Kit Carson, Karen Brown and Marianne Hunter offer their custom jewelry collections, too. It’s a big world; someone has to accessorize it!

This year, buy the best, buy local and celebrate American craftsmanship. Say hello to Roy Helms, CEO and Founder of The Contemporary Crafts Market. He artfully launched this juried event more than 30 years ago. Helms says, “There’s a reason why The Contemporary Crafts Market is one of the longest running public, fine craft shows of its kind. It is a work of art. With beautiful products you won’t see anywhere else, all designed to enhance home and life, it’s a holiday shopping dream come true.”

The Contemporary Crafts Market takes place Friday, October 27-Sunday, October 29 at Pasadena Convention Center, Exhibit Hall, located at 300 East Green St. in Pasadena. Tickets are $8. Doors open at 10am. Visit CraftSource.org to learn more. Also visit them on Instagram@contemporarycraftsmarket.

112 total views, 31 views today