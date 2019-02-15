In the mix: A Jewish NFL MVP, Lindsay Lohan’s mom and the ‘Masked Virginia Governor’

I caught the new TV show, “The Masked Singer” on TV. You know, I was thinking – this would be the perfect gig for Virginia Governor Mark Ralph Northam if he resigns….

And in the state of Virginia, the state legislature has voted to make Mary Poppins the state movie….

NASA says 2018 was the fourth hottest year on record. Still holding at #1 is 1993, when Anna Nicole Smith was named Playmate of the Year….

In northern India, the brother of a man stoned to death by monkeys wants them charged. Sounds like the Battle for the Planet of the Apes has begun…..

At the recent Grammy Awards, each category should be preceded with: “I bet you never heard of these artists”….

Lindsay Lohan’s mom Dina, says she plans to marry a boyfriend of five years who she’s never met. Imagine that!….

Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots has become the first Jewish MVP since Moses led the Israelites out of Egypt….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.