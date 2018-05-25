In the mix: American Idol, Royal Wedding and tree bark harvest

CEO of Bumble Bee Tuna charged with price fixing. He got canned….

A researcher claims singing may be the secret to a happier life. But not for those who watch American Idol….

Doctor accused of false diagnoses in $240M health care scheme. Dr. Mal Practice denies the charges….

Neon lava pours from Indonesia’s Kahwah Ijem volcano, making it the world’s largest lava lamp.

Did you see all those hats worn at the Royal Wedding? Smart move. This way, they divert your eyes from focusing in on their bad teeth….

European disease agency warns drug-resistant “Super Gonorrhea” is on the rise. “Super Gonorrhea” — sounds like a Japanese monster movie….

North Korea threatens to cancel Trump summit. Apparently, this year’s harvest of tree bark was better than expected….

China is using A.I. to keep high school students in line. It’s known as MSG. The way it works — two hours later you’re hungry for more lessons….

Cher turns 72 years old. Which is 53 years older than the rest of her….

21st Century Fox names Suzanne Scott as first woman CEO, overseeing Fox News and Fox Business Network. It will also be the first job where she’ll need to wear a chastity belt….

Elmer’s Glue congratulates all the Preakness losers….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.