In the mix: An Un-Happy Meal, tossing his cookies and Gap vs. Old Navy

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly throwing a cookie at his girlfriend. When asked by police why he’d do such a thing, he said, “They were gluten-free!”….

Indiana man without gun license accidentally shoots himself in genitals. That’s nuts….

Victoria’s Secret to close 53 stores. Husbands now let wives shop alone….

A McDonald’s customer was arrested for disorderly conduct after having to wait five minutes for apple pie. She could have avoided all this if she just ordered a happy meal….

Gap and Old Navy stores will split into two separate companies and change their names to Amoeba 1 and Amoeba 2….

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been indicted for corruption. If found guilty, he will spend time in jail without his mother….

Last week’s Oscars went on so long, it makes Moses wandering the desert feel like a smoking break….

Backstage at the Oscars, Best Actor winner Rami Malek took a tumble on the stairs. My, how quickly they fall in Hollywood….

Bryce Harper gets 13 years. Meanwhile, Michael Cohen only gets three….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.