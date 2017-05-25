In the mix: Ann Coulter, Clint Eastwood and Ringling Bros.

Nearly half of U.S. voters support Trump impeachment. The other half are looking for the toll-free number to vote him off….

Officials say classified intel Trump shared with Russia came from Israel. There’s something not kosher about this….

Fox News didn’t report on Trump giving the Russians classified information, but they did report Apple invented a special container to keep the pizza at its new campus from getting soggy….

Melania Trump may not have worn a head scarf in Saudi Arabia, but luckily Donald’s hair made up for that.

Melania Trump may not have worn a head scarf in Saudi Arabia, but luckily Donald’s hair made up for that….

If there’s one thing Trump should realize when he visits the Western Wall in Jerusalem, is that Mexico didn’t pay for that one either….

Even ultra conservative Ann Coulter thinks Trump’s presidency has been a “disaster.” Takes one to know one….

Chelsea Manning was released from prison. Bradley too….

Anthony Weiner pleads guilty to sexting a minor. After leaving court, his lawyer advised him to keep his mouth zipped as well as his pants….

Hundreds of gallons of milk spill out onto a Bergen County road in New Jersey. Residents rush to buy cookies….

Woman spends three weeks in intensive care after eating service station nacho cheese. Doctors diagnosed her with a case of bad gas….

Did you know that in Singapore and the Philippines, McDonald’s is selling curly fries? No wonder Kim Jon-un is so upset….

Jimmy Kimmel to return as Oscars host in 2018. At least that’s what Warren Beatty says….

Cher turned 71 years old. Which is 53 years older than the rest of her….

Monday was Dinosaur Day. Otherwise known as Larry King’s birthday….

Blue Jays suspend Kevin Pillar for using a homophobic slur. He apologized to the LGBT community and his teammates, adding that he now intends to spend his free time listening to Liza Minnelli records….

At the Cannes Film Festival, Clint Eastwood gave a master class in filmmaking. It was the first set of chairs he talked to that had bodies on them….

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus takes its final bow. But don’t worry about the clowns — there’s always room for them in Washington.

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.