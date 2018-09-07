In the mix: Barack Obama, a dolphin named Jesus and Roseanne gets killed off

Donald Trump was out playing golf when the late John McCain was buried. Even in death, McCain shows up Trump with a hole in one….

The city of Los Angeles is to rename Rodeo Road after former President Barack Obama. This is not quite the change he campaigned for….

For the first time in 50 years, a NASA astronaut candidate has resigned. Ironically, he turned out to be a real space cadet….

Scientist claim bumblebees get a nicotine-like buzz from pesticides and can become addicted. So now, the Surgeon General is putting warning labels on flowers….

A man has come forward claiming he was kidnapped 32 years ago. Blames girlfriend for bad directions….

A dolphin who learned to “walk on water”‘ in captivity has been teaching others how to do it in the wild. I think naming it Jesus went to its head….

In the UK, a dwarf has been “banned” from a cooking course because he would “get under peoples’ feet.” Not to worry. He can always work as a short order cook….

Apple says they will ship highest number of iPhones this fall since the iPhone 6 peak — thanks to China eliminating its two-child policy….

U2 singer Bono loses his voice. Now we know what he’s looking for…

Roseanne to be killed off in spinoff series from ABC. Show creators plan to have her overdose on Ambien….

Circulating online is a remake of the Shadow of The Tomb Raider trailer starring cats and dogs. Asians, blacks, Latinos and women protest the lack of diversity….

Players face brutal conditions at steamy US Open. In fact, last time anyone sweated this bad, his name was Michael Cohen….

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hangs up on radio interview. Interviewer feels deflated….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.