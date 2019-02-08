In the mix: Beatles’ anniversary, Ted Bundy’s back and Trump’s new weapon

This week was Super Bowl Sunday. Which more importantly means, it’s time for the Puppy Bowl….

U.S. jobless rate has hit a two year high — thanks to Robert Mueller….

The Congressional Budget Office reveals the shutdown cost the U.S. economy $11 billion. Actually, the economy would have lost much more if it weren’t for fact checkers working overtime.

The Trump administration has begun production of a new nuclear weapon. Though it won’t be as explosive as the upcoming Mueller report….

Woman steals credit cards, buys winning lottery ticket, gets arrested. Now that’s what you call having bad credit!….

I hope most of you didn’t live in the part of the country that was affected by the polar vortex, because it was cold! In fact, it was so cold, I saw a mohel use an ice scraper….It was so cold, people are watching Netflix because they heard Ted Bundy was hot….Did I tell you it was cold?…..

Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah welcome their second child. It’s his first double play since he retired….

For the 50th Anniversary of The Beatles’ Let It Be movie, filmmaker Peter Jackson will be making a new documentary culled from over 55 hours of never before seen footage from these sessions. It’s called They Shall Not Grow Old, Pt. 2….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.