In the mix: Ben and Jerry’s, Mark Zuckerberg and Viagra

In retaliation for the use of chemical weapons, the United States bombed Syria. Steve Bannon says he can relate, adding, “I often get bombed too”….

FBI raids Trump’s personal lawyer’s office. It’s one time Trump wishes he installed a sprinkler to put out the fire….

It was free cone day at Ben and Jerry’s. Soon it will be free Cohen day at federal prison….

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells congress his data was exposed. Well, zip up next time….

Vacuum cleaner Dyson will manufacture an electric car by 2020. I’m sure it will suck….

Green-haired male turtle that breathes through its genitals added to endangered list. Imagine if humans did? I’d fake a coronary just to get mouth-to-mouth resuscitation….

Many eateries are reportedly now not accepting cash. Wow! That’s food for thought….

Cops fired after claiming mice ate 1,000 lbs of missing pot. They have since gone back to school where their dogs can eat their homework….

Ex-MLB All-Star Milton Bradley charged with spousal battery. He now has more hits than during his career….

Seth Meyers’ wife gives birth to son in apartment lobby. For Seth, it was just another late night….

Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl. Who says they are known for doing nothing?….

Jerry Springer Show producer arrested for murder of sister — automatically making her the next guest….

Can you believe Superman turns 80? Wow! And now thanks to Viagra, you too can become the “Man of Steel”….

Went to the movies this afternoon and saw A Quiet Place. My friend said it “Scared the bejesus out of him.” I told him “How could it — you’re an atheist!”….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.