In the mix: Benjamin Netanyahu, Madonna and the KKK

President Trump makes up terror attack in Sweden. Sweden? To them, terror is when a blonde walks out of a beauty salon as a brunette….

Russian spy ship patrols 30 miles off the coast of Connecticut. Or as Trump calls it, “My yacht”….

Nearly 1,000 Trump protesters spell out “Resist!!” on California beach. But gave in once they realized surf’s up!…

Donald Trump’s ties to Russia go back 30 years. But only 10 for the ones made in China….

President Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Afterwards, Trump posed for a selfie as he was eating chicken soup, exclaiming:“The best matzo balls are made in Trump Tower. I love the Jews!”….

Trump held a press conference. He makes Charles Manson look sane….

One week it’s “In Like Flynn,” the next it’s “Out Like Flynn”….

Did you hear Puzder withdraws. Kind of doesn’t sound right….

KKK Imperial Wizard found dead on a Missouri riverbank after he was caught wearing white after Labor Day….

Playboy is now featuring naked women again, causing trench coat sales to skyrocket….

Burger King in Israel is selling an adult-only meal with a sex toy for Valentine’s Day. Talk about your “Happy Meal!”

Last Monday was Valentine’s Day. For the first time in a long time I bought my wife a box of chocolates. First thing she says is, “Who died?”….

Los Angeles got hit with a bad storm over the weekend. In fact it rained so hard, the elderly are getting food delivered by Meals on Boats….

The last time Los Angeles was this wet was during Adultcon….

The rains were quite intense. In fact, the mudslides were so bad, Woodland Hills now has a new zip code….

Madonna exposes her nipples in Vogue Italia. Here that’s known as AARP Magazine….

Yoko Ono turned 84. Now when she has a bed-in it’s due to arthritis….

Derek and Hannah Jeter are expecting their first child. Kinda figured this would happen once he stopped using batting gloves….

Harrison Ford overshoots runway. Lands on Calista Flockhart….

Monopoly is retiring one of its tokens and is replacing it with a NYC Metro Card….

The Grammys were last Sunday. Here’s a riddle: What’s the difference between a Mac and a Dell? A Dell won three Grammy’s….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.