In the mix: Bert and Ernie, Taylor Swift and 130,000 pounds of ground beef

Iceland proposes a ban on circumcision. Mohels protest: “Don’t cut us out!”….

Russian man builds tree house on neighbor’s property while they are away on vacation. Sarah Palin waves to him from her house….

UK zoo bans highly visual jackets in case they put pandas off sex. You know, for a male panda, there’s nothing worse than not being able to get good bamboo….

A “sex robot brothel” plans to open in Houston. It’s the best little robot shop in Texas….

130,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to possible E. Coli contamination. Chipotle offers to take it….

A Cullman County, Georgia school board votes to display “In God We Trust” in schools. Eric Clapton is embarrassed….

Man calls police because he did not like his food at McDonald’s. Now that’s what you call an unhappy meal….

Coke plans to make cannabis-infused drinks. Now you can truly have a Coke and a smile….

The Yankees clinched the wild card this week. While watching the game, my wife asked me if the Mets are out of it? I said, “Yes, since 2006”….

NASCAR gets a new president after 14 months. Insiders say process kept going in circles….

I turned on the TV when the Steve Harvey Show was on. I told wife to adjust the brightness, as it’s blinding me. She said it’s not the TV, it’s his teeth….

DC alters Batman art to remove imagery of his penis. He’ll now be known as Caitlyn….

Taylor Swift doesn’t have a new album coming out. Must mean she’s in a stable relationship….

Well, it’s confirmed — Bert and Ernie are best friends — with benefits….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.