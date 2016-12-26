In the mix: Caitlyn Jenner, Joseph Fiennes and New York proctologists

Did you hear that Donald Trump canceled his MLK day visit to African American history museum? But he does promise to visit his local Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen instead….

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to be appointed senior adviser to the president. The only thing Jared is qualified to do is recommend a good kosher deli…..

Trump National Security Council pick Monica Crowley is accused of plagiarism. Which makes me suspect she was handpicked by Melania….

Reports say former congressman Anthony Weiner has moved in with his mother. He had no comment as his mom told him to zip it….

Did you see where FOX News defends CNN over Trump’s claims? Looks like hell just froze over…..

At this point, if you’re going to attend the inauguration you gotta have balls. Which explains Caitlyn Jenner’s acceptance….

Psychologists say you should masturbate at work. Not a bad idea. I mean, who really enjoys whistling?….

Amazon says it will create 100,000 jobs in U.S. by 2018. Some will be offered the job within a week. Others overnight….

Scientists say there is new evidence in the D.B. Cooper case. But the FBI says they shouldn’t jump to conclusions…..

World’s first vibrating jeans act as wearable GPS. This way you’ll never got lost in the moment….

A Michigan man was ticketed for warming up his car in his driveway during sub zero weather. Police say the man got so mad, he was frosting at the mouth….

Proctologists from all over descended on NYC last Sunday for their favorite event — “No Pants Subway Ride Day”….

And in NYC the other day, temperatures shot up to 65 degrees! It was so nice, I saw two people open their windows to air out their differences….

California has seen a lot of rain lately. In fact, it hasn’t been this wet since the last time Kim Kardashian’s water broke….

A British woman stabs her boyfriend after he ate all her French fries. He tells police he never took her literally when she said she could kill for a good order of fries….

Ringling Bros. circus is closing down after 100 years in operation. But at least there’s still Congress….

Selena Gomez’s health has vastly improved, as she was seen making out with The Weeknd. Normally her doctors want her to take it day-by-day….

Actor Joseph Fiennes will portray Michael Jackson for a British TV production. I don’t get the uproar? I mean, here’s a white guy who’s cast as a white guy….

Country singer Brett Eldredge comes home to find a snake in his toilet. Same thing happened to John Hamm. Though it’s everyday….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.