In the mix: Caitlyn Jenner’s new role, KFC’s Seinfeld connection and Lance Armstrong takes a spill

Omarosa Manigault recorded John Kelly firing her. Insiders say there are plans for her to record with Michael Cohen….

U.S. Army eyes microwave canon to take out drones. Problem is – it will only work after you set it on high for four minutes….

On August 8, 1974, Richard Nixon resigned as President of the United States. Then for two years, America was driven by a Ford….

Have you seen what’s been going on in Chicago of late? Wow! There’s so many murders, it makes Al Capone look like a Boy Scout….

U.S. targets 2020 for the creation of a Space Force. Unfortunately, you’ll need a big pair of space balls to join….

A 68-year-old grandmother shot a man she said was masturbating while riding a bike. Man! America’s Got Talent!….

Scientists say our brains contain magnetic particles. No wonder I’m attracted to my fridge….

KFC chooses Seinfeld star Jason Alexander as newest Colonel Sanders. I hope this means we’ll soon see fried latkes….

It’s so hot in New York City, you don’t need excessive heat to realize the Mets stink….

NASCAR CEO Brian France arrested for DWI. Police say he was on speed….

Lance Armstrong took a nasty spill on a bike trail. He said it felt like someone kicked him in his ball….

Oscars are going to have a new category “Best Popular Movie.” People magazine to tally vote….

Caitlyn Jenner wants to play a Marvel villain. That takes balls!….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.