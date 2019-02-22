In the mix: Cocaine in your salmon, Paul Manafort is like the Daytona 500 and calls from your mom

Recently, a woman gave birth in mid-flight to baby boy on a JetBlue plane. Apparently, it was the first carry-on to walk off a plane….

The FCC says nearly half the phone calls you’ll get in 2019 will be robocalls. The other half are from your mother….

Payless Shoes plans to file for bankruptcy and will close all 2,100 stores. What women call a national emergency….

Amazon is cancelling plans to build a new headquarters in NYC after a backlash from members of the community. It’s the worst news to happen to NYC since Ray’s Pizza closed in the Village….

Reports claim Seattle-caught salmon contain cocaine, antidepressants and pain relievers. No wonder I prefer smoked salmon….

Fox News host Pete Hegseth says he hasn’t washed his hands in 10 years because “germs are not a real thing.” He then went on vacation to hunt unicorns….

Sunday was the Daytona 500. It’s the only thing that goes in circles more often than Paul Manafort’s statements….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.