In the mix: Did you vote on ‘Meddling Day?’ and 11-year-old boy takes police on high speed chase

November 6 was Election Day. Or as Russia calls it, “Meddling Day”….

I do hope everyone got out to vote. I tell you, I haven’t seen anything this contentious since Montreal claimed they had better bagels than New York….

The LA Times reports robots, not immigrants, are taking American jobs. Ironically, they don’t speak English either…..

Volkswagen plans to sell electric Tesla rival. Looks like they worked the Bug out….

SpaceX’s “Starman” and its Tesla Roadster are now well beyond Mars. And only on one charge….

An 11-year-old boy leads Cleveland police on a high speed chase for the second time in 13 months. He told cops he’s practicing for when he moves to L.A….

NY Mets say Tim Tebow to open the 2019 season in Triple-A but has shot at the opening-day roster. That’s great, but I worry Trump won’t like Tebow taking a knee…..

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.