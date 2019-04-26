In the mix: Disney to rebuild Notre Dame, the first ‘talkie’ and McDonald’s to go meatless?

My friend invited me for Easter. He said they needed a ham.

Happy Easter to everyone that celebrates! I tell you, you guys got it easy hunting Easter eggs. Us Jews struggle just to find a good deli….My friend invited me for Easter. He said they needed a ham….My wife is totally stressed from preparing for Passover. Those phone calls placing our food orders has wiped her out….To Donald Trump, Passover means flying water tankers….The Mueller report was released this week. It has more redactions than a George Carlin routine….NASA astronaut Christina Koch to establish space flight record for women onboard….An online petition is calling for McDonald’s to offer a meatless burger. I thought they called that the McRib?….On this day, April 20, 1926, sound was first used in movies. It was also the first time “Shush!” was heard in a theater….Walt Disney pledges $5 million to rebuild Notre Dame. When work is done, it will be renamed “Hunchbackland”….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.