In the mix: El Chapo on the loose,

Fred MacMurray’s three ‘suns’ and they were high as a kite

The Russian Navy has seized three Ukrainian naval vessels. See, this is what happens when you default on a ship loan….

Mysterious tunnels were recently discovered in Florida. Makes me wonder if anyone checked El Chapo’s jail cell?…

According to new research, all humans are descended from just two people. “Don’t look at me!” said Larry King….

Newly discovered planet has three suns. Just like Fred MacMurray.…

A Michigan brewery fires dishwasher for repulsive social media post. He’s now hoping to make a clean slate of things….

Two teens were arrested after stealing and flying a plane on Thanksgiving. When police caught up with them, they were high as a kite….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.