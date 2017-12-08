In the mix: Elizabeth Warren, Meghan Markle and Hanukkah songs

Bette Midler claims Geraldo Rivera groped her in the ‘70s. He says he was only searching for Al Capone’s vault….

Playwright Israel Horovitz accused of sexual assault. You can’t make this up….

Homer Simpson was accused of sexual harassment after Matt Groening forgot to draw the curtains….

Stephen Hawking is also accused of sexually abusing his keyboard. He denies it saying it’s not his type….

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn has been charged with lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia. When asked to comment, his lawyer said “Nyet”….

Ivanka Trump hailed as “most powerful woman in the world” at summit in India. To prove it, she popped open a can of spinach with her biceps….

President Trump tweeted a woman with six followers thinking she was the leader of Britain. He realized his mistake once he noticed she has good teeth….

Art of the Deal co-author says Trump is “losing his grip on reality.” Well, he does have small hands….

Trump calls Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas” at ceremony honoring Native American code talkers. Ironically, Trump is afraid to take back his comment for fear of being called an “Indian giver”….

Trump to shrink national monuments next week. This way they can fit into his tiny hands….

November 27 was Cyber Monday — the biggest online shopping day of the year. Except for those with carpal tunnel syndrome….

The oldest life on Earth now dates back 4.3 billion years. The discovery came after scientists found Larry King’s old birthday cards….

England’s Prince Harry announced his engagement to American actress Meghan Markle. Reports say wedding could cost as much as $30 million. And that’s just for dental work….

For those keeping track, Markle will be the first Jewish American Princess to marry into the British monarchy….

Last week, three NFL players were ejected after brawling on the field. NHL just laughs….

Quarterback Eli Manning benched by the NY Giants. You know, it’s gotta be quite embarrassing when you’re sacked by your own team….

ESPN will lay off 150 employees. Yet, they still insist the World Series of Poker is a sport….

I don’t know if you’ve heard, but I’ve fired myself for inappropriate behavior. Book deal in the works….

Wife told me to stop “tooting my own horn.” I said “If I could toot my own horn, I’d still be single”….

Recently purchased a CD of Hanukkah songs. I look forward to playing both of them….

Just found out my rabbi was named “Mohel of the Year.” I’m so happy! I always knew he was a cut above the rest….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.

