In the mix: Floyd Mayweather, National Hot Dog Day and London’s Big Ben

Hurricane Harvey finally slammed into Texas. The Weather Administration predicted it would dump as much water as Kim Kardashian did when she gave birth — and they were right….

I don’t know which was bigger — Hurricane Harvey or Steve Harvey’s teeth?….

Donald Trump finally saw the damage inflicted and was heard to say, ”If we only built that wall, it would never have reached the United States”….

Rabbis decide to cancel High Holy Days call protesting Trump racist moral equivalence. Trump isn’t upset. He says he never gets high….

Trump says we must stop the emergence of safe-havens. The day he gives up Mar-a-Lago, I’ll believe it….

Whole Foods drops prices. Customers drop jaws….

Saturday was National Dog Day. Otherwise known as Tori Spelling’s birthday….

Saturday was National Hot Dog Day as well as National Toilet Paper Day. Well, that’s the ins and outs of it….

London’s Big Ben is set to undergo a four-year renovation. Englanders are jealous to hear it’s getting a new set of teeth….

Israel to become major exporter of medical cannabis. Makes sense. They already answer to a higher authority….

Woke up to find out there was a big fight on TV. But enough about the Yankees….

Did you see the Mayweather vs McGregor match? Isn’t it a bit ironic how two tough boxers end up fighting for a purse?….

The NY Yankees were involved in three big brawls against the Tigers the other night. NHL sues….

Swift has dropped her new single. Just like she does with boyfriends….

Kim Kardashian exposes her nipples on street as she goes braless. Now that takes talent….

Saturday was Sean Connery’s 87th birthday. At his age, he prefers it stirred, puréed and with a straw….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.