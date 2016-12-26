In the mix: France’s Emmanuel Macron, Kentucky Derby and Sigmund Freud 

In France, Emmanuel Macron wins the election for president. His win is the best thing to happen to France since Jerry Lewis….

Donald Trump said “I would be honored to meet Kim Jong Un.” Great idea! This way they can both be fitted for straight jackets….

FBI director Comey admits feeling “mildly nauseous” at the prospect of influencing the U.S. election. Knowing this makes me puke.

Chris Christie blasts Stephen Colbert for lewd anti-Trump remarks. Christie eventually calmed down after his assistant fed him some hoagies….

U.S. official said they have not found “one dollar” of drug lord El Chapo’s assets. I’d recommend them digging a little harder….

Saturday was the annual World Naked Gardening Day. And you thought texting and driving was dangerous….

Saturday was also the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby. Or as it was known in the 19th century, NASCAR….

Did you know that a one-eyed horse named Patch ran at the Kentucky Derby? It’s a good thing the track is circular….

Losers of the race get a consolidation prize—a contract with Elmer’s Glue.

Large crack shows up in Antarctica. Here in America we’ve had one for over 35 years. To view it, you just have to check Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account….

NASA’s Cassini discovers the space between Saturn’s rings is empty. Then corrects the statement to read, “Between Trump’s ears”….

Woman arrested after allegedly offering sexual favors for Chicken McNuggets. She told the arresting cop size doesn’t matter. That is until she saw his Big Mac….

Tyson Foods will eliminate antibiotics in chicken. I’m glad. It’s not easy taking four chickens daily with water when you’re sick….

Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin has been recalled because it was accidentally made twice as strong and is “not safe for consumption.” In other words, “It’s fantastic!”….

As you know, Friday was Cinco de Mayo. While out playing golf, George W. Bush was asked about his plans for Cinco. He replied, “First I’d like to Cinco this putto”….

Reebok has come out with biodegradable sneakers. So, if you’re sneakers go missing you’ll know why….

A cannabis parade was held in NYC over the weekend. Violence broke out, with some spectators throwing rocks. Many were stoned….

Ryan Seacrest named new Live co-host. I feel bad for Kelly Ripa. Last time he stood next to her, she got knocked out when he smiled….

Hollywood reaches tentative agreement to avoid writers strike. Xanax stock plummets….

New York Mets suspend Matt Harvey three days for violating team rules. He should have known — anyone having a winning attitude wouldn’t be tolerated….

Miley Cyrus claims to not have smoked weed in three weeks. Yeah, right. And Paul Ryan’s nose isn’t brown….

This weekend was Sigmund Freud’s birthday. Otherwise known as Mother’s Day. As usual, a big celebration was held at the Oedipus Complex….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.