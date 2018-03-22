In the mix: Geoffrey the Giraffe, Pickle Juice Slushes and Walmart

Donald Trump wants to create a “Space Force” to fight wars in space. He says “If George Lucas can do it, so can I”….

Donald Trump Jr. to separate. He from Vanessa, she from his money….

Thousands of students walk out of schools across America and head to Starbucks for free Wi-Fi….

Legendary physicist Stephen Hawking has died. Speak and Spell stock plummets….

Russian hackers go to polls, elect Vladimir Putin.

Toys R Us to close and liquidate all stores, forcing customers to grow up….

Geoffrey the Giraffe was fired two days before he was scheduled to retire. Thanks Trump….

Woman claims dancer bit her finger off during a fight at strip club. Patrons say it was a real nail biter….

And did you hear, Pickle Juice Slushes are coming to Sonic. Even Andrew Zimmern is avoiding this…

Last Saturday was St. Patrick’s Day. Otherwise known as the original March Madness….

To date, they haven’t found the missing Malaysian airline, but they did locate a lost episode of Leonard Nimoy’s In Search of…

Earlier today I went shopping at Walmart. You know, it’s pretty sad when you see a lady in heels and skirt being asked to leave for not adhering to their dress code.

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.