In the mix: Grammys, Nordstrom and Pope Francis

Sunday night was the 59th Annual Grammy Award Show. As usual, everyone will be live-tweeting. Except those in the “In Memoriam” segment….

So many artists passed away last year the “In Memoriam” is now called “the Kaddish”….

In politics, Betsy DeVos confirmed as education secretary after Pence breaks Senate tie. Scholastic now set to issue new text book entitled “School For Dummies”….

Donald Trump held a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Then placed him in an internment camp….

Earlier in the week President Trump got upset once again, after he found out Ivanka’s clothing line won’t even be sold at the Nordstrom Rack….

19 rabbis were arrested in a travel ban protest outside Trump Hotel in Manhattan. Prosecutors say they didn’t have a prayer….

Sarah Palin touted as U.S. ambassador to Canada. What could go wrong? I mean it couldn’t be any worse if they chose Mortimer Snerd….

Comedienne Margaret Cho says she wants to play Ben Carson on SNL. Even I could do that in my sleep….

A new study says eating dark chocolate improves brain function. Except for the Trump administration which loves white….

Cereal maker Kellogg’s to lay off more than 1,000 workers. Union protests saying they were never given an expiration date….

The Northeast had their first blizzard of the season. It was so bad, Chris Christie was seen doing snow angels to clear the turnpike….

China may be preparing for a crippling preemptive missile strike on U.S. military bases. Luckily for us, the missiles are cheap knock offs….

WW2 bomb found in Greece. Authorities were relieved it wasn’t more recent, like an Adam Sandler movie….

Pope Francis told Italy’s Corriere della Sera that to beat stress, each night he writes down all his problems in a letter to Saint Joseph, then slips the note beneath a statue of the patron saint of workers. And all this time I thought he pontificates in private….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.