In the mix: Hillary, O.J., Gerald Ford and Viagra

Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary. That’s one less pardon to worry about….

But don’t worry about Spicer. He’s already been hired to host To Tell The Truth….

An eighth person in the Trump Tower meeting has been identified. Even the Laugh-In joke wall didn’t have this many people popping up….

New poll shows Hillary Clinton’s approval rating is even worse than Trump’s. When asked about this, Trump said: “I like Poles. Just visited. Nice people”….

Trump declines invitation to speak at NAACP convention. Says he’s not into collegiate sports….

They say Trump doesn’t seem to know what health insurance is, how it works or what it costs. But he can definitively tell you the best hairspray on the market….

President Trump christens new aircraft carrier the Gerald R. Ford — by slicing a golf ball into it….

Chris Christie caught a foul ball with one hand at Mets game recently. A fan next to him asked where he found such a large baseball glove? He replied: “That’s my hand”….

Caitlyn Jenner says she’s thinking of running for California senate. I’m sure she will have no problem working both sides of the aisle….

O.J. Simpson has been granted parole. Keep your eye out for a white Bronco….

Before his parole hearing, it was reported Simpson was caught pleasuring himself in jail cell. Boy, some people get away with murder….

But — it’s said O. J. is very anxious to be released from prison — because Donald Trump has offered him a job in the administration to slash the budget…..

What a summer’s it been! In fact, it’s so hot, O.J. Simpson asked to be put back in the cooler….

Coffee recalled for Viagra-like ingredient. Talk about a stiff drink….

Man charged with 12 counts of attempted murder in attack at cemetery. In a statement to police, he said he was only trying to help them cut out the middleman….

U.S. to ban Americans from traveling to North Korea. So I guess that means the invasion is off….

Nude photos of the new female Doctor Who have been published. In order to capitalize on this, the production company has changed the character’s name to Doctor Hubba Hubba….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.