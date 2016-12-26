In the mix: Ivanka Trump, China and Hillary Clinton

In her first major post election speech, Hillary Clinton urges supporters to “resist, insist, persist and enlist.” Much like she does when someone suggests wearing a dress….

President Trump says he won’t throw out the first pitch on the Nationals opening day. But he will throw out more of Obama’s executive orders….

Trump’s approval rating sinks to record low for second time in one week. But, as Mar-a-Lago proves — if there’s one thing he can’t sink, it’s a putt….

President Trump met with women small-business owners. What he referred to as a smorgasbord….

First daughter Ivanka Trump is now officially assistant to the President. Or as she calls him, “Daddy”….

There were two great civilizations the world has known: Rome and the United States of America. Rome fell to the Barbarians; the United States to the GOP….

In fact now, Sarah Palin can see Russia from the White House….

Things have gotten so bad at the White House, when you call, it prompts you to choose #1 for English and #2 for Ivanka’s clothes line….

Senate Intelligence Committee will question President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, about his ties to Russia. Especially when Russia can get them direct from China….

I just realized — Chris Christie’s Lap-Band surgery was the real “deflategate”….

McDonalds announces a shift from frozen to fresh beef. They will also shift from a fake clown to Mitch McDonnell….

United Airlines bars girls wearing leggings from flight. Walmart offers to pay legal expenses….

Samsung says you can login to the new Galaxy S8 with just your eyes. Then you can watch it burst into flames….

Ford recalls 52,000. Wow! I can barely remember last night’s dinner….

Arkansas becomes third state to deem porn a public health crisis. But only if it doesn’t involve cousins….

Last Thursday was National Doctors Day. To celebrate, doctors all around the world grabbed their own crotch and coughed….

The start of April brings April Fool’s Day — the original fake news….

Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft says Tom Brady plans to play six or seven more years. Or until his UGGS wear out….

Canada is set to announce legal weed is coming next year. You know, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out where Willie Nelson will be touring next….

China also says “no such thing” as man-made islands in South China Sea. Yeah, right. That’s like saying there’s no MSG in their foods….

Missing man’s body found in 23-ft. long python in Indonesia. On the positive side, he did know the python inside and out….

This week starts the beginning of the 2017 baseball season. It also marks the end of the season for the Mets….

Adele says she may never tour again. Craft Food Service stock plunges….

Bob Dylan formally accepted the Nobel Prize this weekend. In a statement issued to the press he said: “Akrudjen nahsjkt nahhhh mejenwn”….

How do I know God is younger than Larry King? Because Clapton just turned 72….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.