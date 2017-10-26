In the mix: JFK, Tiger Woods and Billy Joel’s new baby

Did you hear that Donald Trump gave hurricane relief response for Puerto Rico a 10. But only a 7.2 to their gymnastics team….

But I wanna tell you, that Trump puts his foot in his mouth so often, you’d think it’s a fetish….

Did you hear that Trump urged Hillary Clinton to run for U.S. presidency again in 2020. Vladimir Putin thinks this is a great idea….

Trump is also set to release thousands of JFK files by National Archives. I don’t know about you, but I bet the Cigarette Smoking Man will try to suppress it….

Rex Tillerson won’t say if he called Trump a “moron.” That’s okay. Everyone else does….

Israel uncovers Roman structure at foot of Jerusalem’s Western Wall recently. Archaeologists were able to date it back to the 2nd Century A.D. after they stumbled upon Latin graffiti that said, “Larry King was here”….

Researchers in Chicago say too much exercise can kill you. Great. So now, every time I work out, my doctor has me on a suicide watch….

They say you can see Uranus with your naked eye this week. Really? I’m lucky if I can touch my toes….

A man in Washington, D.C. ate some of his belongings in order to avoid higher baggage fees. On the positive side, his diet is rich in fiber….

A report in Medical News Today says brushing your teeth during pregnancy may lower offspring IQ. Unfortunately, this news is too late for Donald Trump’s mom….

GM to test fleet of self-driving cars in NYC. To make drivers and pedestrians feel more comfortable, it’s programmed with an automated hand giving you the finger….

A boy plummets 80 feet taking photo at Niagara Falls after losing his balance. When police asked for details he said, “It was weird. Slowly I turned, step by step, inch by inch”….

A husband and wife were found living in a sewer recently. But Mr. and Mrs. “It” claim they’re fine….

The Westin New York hotel in Times Square is selling $1,000 bagels. $1,000 bagels? Sheesh! I remember the good old days when $1,000 in Times Square got you lunch, a cab ride and a hooker….

FBI apprehend robbery suspects dressed as nuns. They would have gotten away with the perfect crime until one of the suspects was seen by authorities adjusting his crotch….

Singer Justin Bieber posts photo of his new full torso tattoo on the internet. Doctors warn one look may result in bleaching your eyes….

Facebook’s “Order Food” feature officially launches across the U.S. Not only is the site a time sucker, but it’s high in calories too….

Tiger Woods cleared to resume playing golf. Let’s hope the only driving he’ll do is on the range….

Jerry Sandusky denied new child sex abuse trial. I’m glad they’re not handling him with kid gloves….

Billy Joel is expecting his third child at age 68. Glad to hear he can still tinkle her ovaries….

Someone told me I missed It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown on TV the other night. Honestly, I’m surprised. I thought Trump doesn’t like doing press conferences?…

Kim Kardashian turns 37 this week…God! I can’t believe it! I’m having trouble keeping up with the Kardashians….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.

60 total views, 8 views today