In the mix: Joel Osteen, Kathy Griffin and the Bee Gees

North Korea claims to have built a bigger bomb. But none could be bigger than an Adam Sandler movie….

The Department of Justice confirms Obama did not wiretap Trump. But they do admit to adding a laugh track….

Houston televangelist Joel Osteen initially refused to open his megachurch to hurricane victims. Because no one was going to rain on his parade….

…if there’s anyone left wearing white after Labor Day, it’s Trump’s cabinet.

Osteen says they are now welcomed with open arms and a collection plate….

Trump arrived in Texas to survey response to Harvey. He just loves classic movies….

Trump told crowd at Texas rally: ”What a crowd! What a turnout!” adding, “I’m here all week. Try the veal”….

The flooding is so bad there, I’m sure all they need to clear out the water is one cannonball off a diving board by Chris Christie. Just one….

I tell ya this — if there’s anyone left wearing white after Labor Day, it’s Trump’s cabinet….

Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against The New York Times gets thrown out. If she can see Russia from her house, she should have seen this coming too….

Smoke billows from Russian consulate in San Francisco day before closing. Trump administration asks Navajos if they can translate….

To cure men addicted to porn, psychologists are now recommending daily showings of The View….

Best Buy sells bottled water for $42 near Houston. Geek Squad says they can fix that….

Miss United Kingdom says she handed back her crown because she was told to lose weight. But I didn’t think her teeth looked that big….

Florida man stuffs over $1,000 in rectum in attempt to hide it from deputies. Cops wait for him to make a deposit….

Wow! Is it scorching hot in Los Angeles! In fact, it’s so hot, Sara Huckabee Sanders finds it refreshing….It’s so hot, L.A.’s now known as Burning Man 2….It’s so hot, shady people are in demand….

I just watched Taylor Swift’s new video. Last time I saw something that dark, Al Jolson was in blackface….

Kathy Griffin says she is “No longer sorry” about Trump photo shoot. She’s the worst. I hear when she drives, she’s known to cut people off….

Kim Kardashian thinks her daughter North West would be a better president than Trump. She also thinks Kanye would make a great secretary of state, but unfortunately he gets a bad rap….

Did you know if the Gibb brothers were Jewish, they’d be known as the Heebie Jeebies….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.