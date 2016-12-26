In the mix: Kanye West, Keith Richards and fake news on Facebook

Making things appear more suspicious re: Russian hackers, President-elect Donald Trump’s next intelligence meeting is to be held at the Russian Tea Room….

Last Tuesday, Kanye West walked into Trump Tower and came out with a bruise to the forehead….

A new poll says 50 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s transition so far. The other 50 percent are locked in bomb shelters and could not be reached for comment….

For Trump’s cabinet appointee Steve Bannon, dreams really do come true. And that means for the next four years it will be a white Christmas….

Facebook is taking steps to weed out fake news. It now forbids any comments from Brian Williams and Ryan Lochte….

A new study says U.S. teens drinking less, doing fewer drugs. On the downside, they still can’t spell Mississippi….

Coast Guard seizes 26.5 tons of cocaine. No wonder they call it the “high seas”….

Florida authorities seek suspect with drawn-on beard, thereby eliminating the need for a police sketch artist….

A Chinese warship stole an underwater US drone. And two hours later it came back for another…

They then flew a nuclear bomber over South China Sea to “send a message” to Trump. Trump says he’d appreciate if they’d use Twitter instead….

China finally did say they will return our drone. Personally, I wish they’d keep Ben Stein….

Keith Richards turned 73 on Sunday. Who says The Walking Dead is fiction?….

The outspoken actress Susan Olsen was fired from her radio gig after hate-filled rant. Wow! I used to adore her, especially when she’d lisp-sync on the Brady Bunch Variety Hour….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.