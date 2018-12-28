In the mix: Keith Richards, Carnival Cruise Lines and E. coli

President Trump ordered the creation of “Space Command” recently, which is a precursor to creating a US Space Force. Apparently, applicants will be taken from a pool of space cadets.

Fans of Hershey’s Kisses are complaining that the iconic candy is missing tips. Apparently, to be certified as kosher, they had to get a bris.

A California college student claims Southwest Airlines forced her to abandon her pet fish at the airport. As a consolation, they did allow her to keep the leash.

The bad news: California farm expands E. coli recall to cauliflower and many lettuce types. The good news: Fiber One sales skyrocket.

A new report claims Facebook secretly let Netflix and Spotify read your private messages. If they hire Kreskin, we’ll really be screwed.

For a limited time, Popeyes is selling an “Emotional Support Chicken.” Livers protest: “What am I, chopped liver?”

Carnival Cruise Lines to introduce ship with a roller coaster. Or you can just wait for a rogue wave.

Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones celebrated his 75th birthday. Who says The Walking Dead is fiction?

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.