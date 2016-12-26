In the mix: Kellyanne Conway, Jennifer Lopez and hash browns

Last Saturday was Donald Trump’s 100th day in office. It’s also the 100th straight day Hillary Clinton called the White House and hung up….

Trump thinks Kim Jong-Un is a pretty smart cookie. He’s also confident Mortimer Snerd was a genius….

Trump says he thought being president would be easier. He also complains he has no time to grab women….

Earlier in the week, Trump imposes tariffs on Canadian wood. Viagra sales plummet….

Trump decided to keep NAFTA after he was informed it’s an acronym, not Spanish….

Trump spoke to the NRA. He was shocked to find out they weren’t rappers….

Did you hear that Kellyanne Conway reportedly buys an $8 million mansion in D.C.? That’s a hell of a lot of money for a whorehouse….

A giant rabbit was found dead on a United Airlines flight to Chicago. Don’t feel bad. It died at O’Hare….

Man gets kicked off Delta flight for using restroom. Officials said he was acting pissy….

After all that has occurred this week, American Airlines reveals their new theme song: “Hit Me With Your Best Shot”….

Nordstrom is selling jeans with fake mud on them for $425. Ironically, China is selling counterfeits….

Ancient humans may have reached Americas 100,000 years earlier than thought. Researchers are waiting for Larry King to confirm….

McCain Foods voluntarily recalled frozen hash brown products that may contain “extraneous golf ball materials.” Which answers the age old question, “Where do golf balls come from?”….

Beijing launches its first China- made aircraft carrier. Of course it’s a cheap knock-off….

Disney announced that on July 10, 2020 they will release the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones series, called Indiana Jones and the Last Jar of Prunes….

Caitlyn Jenner reveals in January she underwent reassignment surgery. Boy! That took some balls….

Jennifer Lopez’s twins steal the show on Ellen. Well, she is buxom….

Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush are buying the Miami Marlins. Even in retirement, Jeter still gets bush….

Did you hear ESPN is having the biggest purge since Karen Carpenter was alive….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.