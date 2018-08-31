In the mix: Kellyanne Conway, Kevin Spacey and Oprah’s pizza diet

Chris Cuomo hashed it out with Kellyanne Conway on CNN the other night. She was so confused, she kept asking Chris, “Where’s Larry?”….

Man steals road sweeper then takes police on a chase. Apparently, he was attempting to make a clean getaway….

A 95-year-old grandma paints stunning pictures despite being blind. Stevie Wonder calls her work “genius”….

Researchers say bacteria in baby poop may become the new probiotic. Just what some people need—diarrhea of the mouth….

Oprah Winfrey unveils new line of frozen pizza. It helps you lose weight by breaking your teeth….

Singer Kenny Rogers is 80. He’s so old, when he pees, he sees islands in the stream….

Kevin Spacey’s latest movie bombs, makes only $126 on opening day. And that’s gross, like him….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.