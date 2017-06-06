In the mix: Kid Rock, Jimmy Carter and Chick-fil-A

Donald Trump hires lawyer named Ty Cobb to respond to Russian probe. Big deal. I hired Fritz Peterson to handle my divorce….

Singer/musician Kid Rock announced he’s running for Senate. When it was pointed out to him that he’s following in Sonny Bono’s footsteps, he said, “Yeah except I don’t ski”….

Jimmy Carter treated for dehydration while working on homes in Canada. He had to know that supply of Billy Beer would run out someday….

The other day, there was an open mic when Donald Trump met France’s first lady Brigitte Macron. It went like this:

Trump: “You’re in such good shape!”

Macron: “Oui.”

Trump: “Yeah, yeah, yeah — Emmanuel too.”

Florida woman, 71, attacked by alligator in gated community. Authorities wonder how woman got in there….

Texas contractor stuck in an ATM slips ‘help me’ note through receipt slot. Unfortunately, the man couldn’t be removed until he gave police his PIN number….

Chick-fil-A restaurants are giving away free food today if you dress up like a cow. For Chris Christie, that’s a no-brainer….

I know it’s not politically correct, but I’ve decided to try big game hunting. So far, I’ve scored twelve Parker Brothers and one Milton Bradley….

Did you hear about the dentist who came to blows with a construction worker? Yeah, they fought tooth and nail….

Model Christie Brinkley says she once had a scary elephant encounter. So did Groucho….

Tim Tebow hit a game-winning homer for the Single-A St. Lucie Mets. You know, If he gets called up to the majors, the St. Lucie Mets won’t have a prayer….

J. Simpson may be released from prison later this year due to Nevada’s state budget being slashed….

Did I ever tell you that my massage parlor is the worst. During your session, their idea of a happy ending is to play a Disney movie….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.