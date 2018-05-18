In the mix: Kim Jong Un, John McEnroe and Elmer’s Glue

President Trump welcomed three US detainees from North Korea. In return, Trump offered Kim Jung Un an olive branch symbolizing peace — which he ate….

Talking about Kim Jong Un, Trump will meet with him on June 12 in Singapore. As a gesture of goodwill, Tump offered to fly Kim on Malaysian Airlines….

Former CIA official is charged with espionage. Er, isn’t that what they do?

John McEnroe said Trump once offered him $1M to play Serena or Venus Williams. But I highly doubt he can act….

Former CIA official is charged with espionage. Er, isn’t that what they do?….

Arizona woman sends 65,000 text messages after first date with man she met online. And you wonder why men can’t get a word in?…

Comedian Ken Jeong jumps off stage to give medical care. He must have really killed….

Texas woman wins $1.2M on $18 Kentucky Derby bet. Ironically, she invested it all in Elmer’s Glue…

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.